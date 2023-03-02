The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $45.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,266 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

