The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

