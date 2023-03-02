The Graph 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56.74 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $56.74 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,597,000,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,825,164,661 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

