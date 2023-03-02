The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,723 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Kroger worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Kroger stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

