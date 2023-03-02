The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.2 %
The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.16. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $20.28.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
