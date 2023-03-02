The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells $180,052.74 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,178. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $328.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

