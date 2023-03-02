The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,129. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

