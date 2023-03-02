The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Eventide Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for about 2.2% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $109,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 1,464,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 554.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

