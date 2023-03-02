Theta Network (THETA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.35 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $21.35 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Theta Network

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.

Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

