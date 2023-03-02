THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
THK Trading Up 3.9 %
THK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466. THK has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
THK Company Profile
