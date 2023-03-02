THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THK Trading Up 3.9 %

THK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466. THK has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

