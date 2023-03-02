Thomas Unterman Sells 448 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.