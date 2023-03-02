Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0490

Threshold (T) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $489.82 million and approximately $313.74 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00041361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002140 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00220658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,412.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,855,081.904871 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04305725 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $154,780,141.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

