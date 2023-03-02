Threshold (T) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $429.52 million and $133.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,855,081.904882 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04073065 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $29,170,693.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

