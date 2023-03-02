Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
