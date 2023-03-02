Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

