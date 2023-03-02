thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.4 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 2.0 %

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.88. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

