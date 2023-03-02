thyssenkrupp (TKA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA):

2/15/2023 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €8.00 ($8.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/15/2023 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €6.00 ($6.38) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/14/2023 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €5.70 ($6.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2023 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2023 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/20/2023 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €8.00 ($8.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/19/2023 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €5.70 ($6.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2023 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €6.00 ($6.38) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRA TKA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.10 ($7.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,271,135 shares. thyssenkrupp AG has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($22.02) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($28.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.77 and its 200-day moving average is €5.89.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

