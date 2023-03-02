Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TBLMY remained flat at $12.63 on Thursday. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112. Tiger Brands has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2849 per share. This is a positive change from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

