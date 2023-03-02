Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,862,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,961 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.29% of Tilray worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tilray by 5,982.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Tilray Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 5,324,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,048,616. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.