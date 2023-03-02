TNC Coin (TNC) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $621.33 million and approximately $91,313.44 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00422586 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.51 or 0.28564057 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10860066 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $142,356.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

