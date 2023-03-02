Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in February

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 1,403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,719.5 days.

Shares of Tobu Railway stock remained flat at $22.03 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

