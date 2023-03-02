Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in February

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 1,403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,719.5 days.
Tobu Railway Price Performance
Shares of Tobu Railway stock remained flat at $22.03 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.76.
About Tobu Railway
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tobu Railway (TBURF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.