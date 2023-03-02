TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in February

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S Price Performance

OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $33.92 on Thursday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TODGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TOD’S in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Further Reading

