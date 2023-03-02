Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Update

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tofutti Brands Stock Up 23.5 %

Tofutti Brands stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Tofutti Brands has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.53.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

