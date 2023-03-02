Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.39

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

