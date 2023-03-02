Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.50 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.50 billion and approximately $41.20 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00010594 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00041867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00220448 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,497.81 or 0.99995126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.53243424 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $56,165,614.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.