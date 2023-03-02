Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.74. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,135,987 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.