Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.74. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,135,987 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.