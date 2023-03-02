Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 1,319.8% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Top Ships Trading Down 7.1 %

TOPS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,086. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Top Ships

TOPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

