Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Towa Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
TWAPF stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $24.35.
