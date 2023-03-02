Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Towa Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TWAPF stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

