TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $2,641,214.30 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 35,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $2,641,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.54.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
