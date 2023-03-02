TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.98

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 113019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $455,078.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $766,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $766,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,456 shares of company stock worth $11,835,661. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 208,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,733 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,977,000 after purchasing an additional 104,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

