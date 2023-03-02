Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 820 ($9.90) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.27) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,044.00.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

