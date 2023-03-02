Travis Perkins plc (TPK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 26.50 on May 18th

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TPK opened at GBX 998.20 ($12.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 996.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 911.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 913.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,430.50 ($17.26).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPK shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.08) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.64) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.23) to GBX 1,048 ($12.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,274.30 ($15.38).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

