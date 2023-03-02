Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 1.4 %

TREX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 1,804,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $84.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.