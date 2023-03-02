Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Trex updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Trex Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $84.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
