trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $1.95 at Citigroup

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1.30 to $1.95 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRVG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.69 on Thursday. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
