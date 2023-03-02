trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $1.95 at Citigroup

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1.30 to $1.95 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRVG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.69 on Thursday. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

About trivago

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

