Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 156,971 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 126,404 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TROX stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

