TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.