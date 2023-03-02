Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Down 2.6%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.26. 229,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 317,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.