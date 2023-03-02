TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615. The company has a market cap of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.73. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

