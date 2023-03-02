TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-607 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.43 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $88.48.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

