TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

