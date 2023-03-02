TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.4 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $11.18.
About TV Asahi
