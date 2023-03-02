UBS Group Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 261,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,778. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

