UBS Group Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $42.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 253,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in YETI by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in YETI by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after acquiring an additional 803,110 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in YETI by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

