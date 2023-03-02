UBS Group Reiterates £140 Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £140 ($168.94) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($123.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “neutral” rating and set a £159 ($191.87) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.67) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a £110 ($132.74) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £134.15 ($161.87).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £132.65 ($160.07) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of £115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a 1-year high of £139.25 ($168.03). The firm has a market cap of £23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,644.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.