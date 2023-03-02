Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells $68,525.76 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 6,964 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $68,525.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,626.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prasad Gune also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24.

Udemy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Udemy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Udemy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Udemy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.