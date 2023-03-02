UFP Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.