Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,145,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,933 shares.The stock last traded at $17.82 and had previously closed at $17.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 699,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.