United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 80.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

