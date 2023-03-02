United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,562 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Gladstone Commercial worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

