United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 202,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

