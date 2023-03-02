United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $457,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IBML opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

